An update to the H-2A program has been put on hold by a California federal court. The Department of Labor’s decision to freeze farm workers’ wages for those using the H-2A Guestworker Program has been challenged with a preliminary injunction issued by a federal court in Fresno.

The new regulation set to manage wages would have been effective come January 1, 2021. According to the DOL, farmworkers would loose on average millions in wages over the next 10 years from this freeze. NAFB contributed to this report.

Listen to the full report below.

Federal Judge Rejects USDA Changes to H-2A Program

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.