Federal Investments to Support U.S. Specialty Crops

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has announced two USDA investments to support the U.S. specialty crops industry. The Assisting Specialty Crop Exports (ASCE) initiative, part of the Regional Agricultural Promotion Program (RAPP), will provide $65 million over two years to enhance global exports and open new markets for specialty crops. Administered by the Foreign Agricultural Service, ASCE aims to address barriers unique to specialty crop exports, focusing on foreign food safety systems, export certification, and packaging requirements. The Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) is allocated $72.9 million for innovative projects promoting the competitiveness of specialty crops, including fruits, vegetables, nuts, and horticulture.

These investments respond to challenges faced by specialty crop producers in domestic and international markets. Secretary Vilsack emphasizes the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting the specialty crops industry, contributing to rural communities, and ensuring market access for American products. The grants target diverse areas, from trade and regulatory capacity building to plastics and packaging solutions, aiming to diversify markets and increase competitiveness. Applications for SCBGP grants are open until May 2, 2024.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West