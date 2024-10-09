Federal Funding Boosts Dairy Innovation at Fresno State

Congressman Jim Costa, a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, announced a new grant of $690,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for California State University, Fresno. This funding aims to support the dairy sector by helping farmers explore higher-value uses for milk, such as artisanal cheeses and organic dairy products.

Rep. Costa emphasized that this initiative will strengthen the California dairy market and enhance research opportunities for students in the agricultural field. “Fresno State continues to grow the next generation of innovative dairymen and women,” he stated, noting that California produces over 20 percent of the nation’s milk products.

The funding is part of a broader partnership between Fresno State and the California Dairy Innovation Center, which formed the Pacific Coast Coalition. This coalition, involving states like Oregon and Washington, focuses on improving dairy product processing and providing training to professionals in the industry.

Fresno State plans to use this grant to offer internship programs and research positions, preparing students for careers in the evolving dairy market. Overall, the initiative aims to keep dairy businesses competitive and diversify income sources.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.