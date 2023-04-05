Federal Disaster Declaration to Aid Recovery Efforts in California

President Joe Biden has approved California’s request for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration. Federal aid will now be able to supplement ongoing state, tribal, and local recovery efforts. The counties of Kern, Mariposa, Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz, Tulare, and Tuolumne have been included in the declaration. According to the White House, “assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.”

Severe storm systems have taken a toll on California communities, with flooding, landslides, and mudslides. Total damages are continuing to be calculated. Once assessments are fully completed, additional counties could be eligible for assistance.

“This declaration brings in more vital resources as we continue to work in lockstep with local, state and federal partners to support communities that have been turned upside down by these storms,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press release. “First responders and state personnel are on the ground in hard-hit regions across California to assist the ongoing response and recovery. We are committed to supporting our communities over the long haul and thank the Biden Administration for their continued partnership.”

The disaster declaration was a point of conversation during the meeting of the California State Board of Food and Agriculture on Tuesday. Personnel from the U.S. Department of Food and Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency and Risk Management Agency detailed disaster assistance efforts. Monterey County Agricultural Commissioner Juan Hidalgo, and Tulare County Farm Bureau Executive Director Tricia Stever Blatter also provided insight on how storm damage has impacted their communities.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that low-interest federal disaster loans will now be available as a result of the disaster declaration. Businesses can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace a variety of different business assets. Individuals and business owners who sustained losses can apply for disaster assistance online.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West