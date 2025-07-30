Federal Aid Available for U.S. Farmers Hit by Natural Disasters

New USDA Relief Program Offers Support for 2023–2024 Losses

U.S. agricultural producers who experienced crop losses due to natural disasters in 2023 and 2024 may now be eligible for significant federal assistance. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has launched the Supplemental Disaster Relief Program, which will provide up to $16 billion in aid to farmers through the Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Two-Phase Implementation of Disaster Assistance

The FSA is rolling out this program in two distinct phases:

Phase One , which opened on July 10, 2025 , focuses on producers who suffered qualifying crop losses and received indemnities through federal crop insurance or the Noninsured Crop Disaster Assistance Program (NAP) . Eligible farmers can now apply in person at their local FSA county offices.

, which opened on , focuses on producers who suffered qualifying crop losses and through or the . Eligible farmers can now at their local FSA county offices. Phase Two, scheduled to launch in early fall, will provide financial assistance for shallow or otherwise uncovered losses—those not indemnified under existing federal programs. This stage aims to fill in the gaps for producers who experienced significant, yet under-compensated, losses.

To be eligible for either phase, the crop losses must be directly attributed to natural disasters that occurred during calendar years 2023 or 2024.

Covered Natural Disasters

A wide range of natural disasters qualifies under this relief program. Events include:

Wildfires

Hurricanes

Floods

Excessive heat

Tornadoes

Winter storms

Freezes

Smoke exposure

Excessive moisture

Drought

Related conditions

This broad inclusion ensures that a wide spectrum of climate-related and extreme weather events is covered, offering relief to farmers from coast to coast.

Applying for Assistance

Producers are encouraged to contact their local FSA offices as soon as possible to determine their eligibility and begin the application process for Phase One. More detailed guidance on Phase Two is expected later this year.

This program reflects the federal government’s commitment to supporting the agricultural sector in times of increasing weather volatility and economic hardship. As Lorrie Boyer reports for AgNet West, this multi-billion-dollar effort marks a crucial step in helping producers recover and build resilience for the future.