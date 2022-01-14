The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will be holding two virtual public meetings to go over the proposed changes some of the parameters of the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA). The proposed rule, “Standards for the Growing, Harvesting, Packing, and Holding of Produce for Human Consumption Relating to Agricultural Water,” falls under the purview of the Produce Safety Rule provisions of FSMA. The upcoming meetings are meant to support public evaluation of the proposed rule to encourage community feedback.

The first virtual meeting is scheduled for Monday, February 14 beginning at 8:45 a.m. The second virtual meeting is scheduled for 5:45 a.m. Friday, February 25. Each of the meetings will be approximately eight hours long. Registration is required to attend the virtual meetings and registered participants will receive details on how and when to view the meetings online.

FDA Holding Public Meetings on Proposed Changes to Produce Safety Rule

