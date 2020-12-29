The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has extended the deadline for commenting on the Food Safety Modernization Act’s traceability rule. The original comment period was set to close on January 21. After stakeholders expressed concern about having enough time to review the information collection provisions, the new extended deadline for public comment has been moved to February 22.

FDA has proposed a new food traceability rule to improve recordkeeping standards for manufacturers, processors, packers, and those who hold foods identified on the Food Traceability List. The list includes leafy greens, melons, tomatoes, fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, and others. The announcement formally reopens and extends the comment period for the information collection provisions and also extends the comment period for the entire rule.

Listen to the radio report below.

FDA Extends Comment Period for FSMA Food Traceability Rule

