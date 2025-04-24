Wikimedia Commons

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Ag Task Force is investigating two cases of stolen cargo involving $150,000 in walnuts and $100,000 in mandarins. In both instances, the thief posed as a buyer from Levy Restaurants, using fake documents and emails to deceive the victims into shipping goods before invoicing.

The fraudulent transactions appeared legitimate due to the creation of fictitious business accounts and credit applications. The sheriff’s office advises producers to verify new business contacts by phone and to report any suspected fraud to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Ag Task Force.

FCSO Investigating Two Stolen Cargo Cases: Walnuts and Mandarins