A Constant in Agricultural History

Farmland values have always played a central role in the story of American agriculture. From the earliest days of settlement to today’s highly productive farming regions, the worth of land has reflected not only its productivity, but also its location, accessibility, and long-term potential.

As highlighted by agricultural broadcaster Mark Oppold in his American Agriculture History Minute, recent trends suggest that farmland values in certain parts of the country are beginning to level off—or even decline. While this may signal a shift in the market, it does not tell the whole story.

The Rule That Never Changes: Location Matters

In real estate—and especially in agriculture—the phrase “location, location, location” remains as relevant as ever. Even during periods of market uncertainty or softening prices, well-positioned farmland continues to command premium values.

This enduring principle was clearly demonstrated in a notable land sale in October 2024.

A Real-World Example from the Midwest

A 90-acre farm located approximately 20 miles northeast of Omaha, in extreme western Iowa, sold through an online auction for an impressive $17,900 per acre.

This sale underscores a critical point: even as broader farmland values may fluctuate, high-quality land in desirable areas continues to attract strong buyer interest and premium pricing. Proximity to markets, infrastructure, and established agricultural regions can significantly influence land value.

What This Means for Agriculture Today

The takeaway is clear—while headlines may focus on leveling or declining farmland prices, the reality is far more nuanced. Land value is not uniform across the country. Instead, it is deeply tied to geography, productivity, and regional demand.

For farmers, investors, and stakeholders in agriculture, this serves as a reminder that understanding local dynamics is essential when evaluating land opportunities.

A Timeless Lesson

As Mark Oppold succinctly reminds us, farmland values are more than just numbers—they are a reflection of history, economics, and the enduring importance of place in American agriculture.

Even in a changing market, one truth remains unchanged: when it comes to farmland, location is everything.

Location, Land, and Legacy: Farmland Values Still Tell the Story