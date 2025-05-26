The Jon B. Lovelace Collection of California Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America Project, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.; Gift; The Capital Group Companies Charitable Foundation in memory of Jon B. Lovelace; 2012; (DLC/PP-2012:063).; Forms part of: Jon B. Lovelace Collection of California Photographs in Carol M. Highsmith’s America Project in the Carol M. Highsmith Archive.

AgNet West reporter Nick Papagni talks with author Brian Reisinger, who wrote “Land Rich Cash Poor”, about farming in California vs. the rest of the United States.

“As you know the land is plentiful and fertile, there’s incredible industry and a lot of hard-working people working at it. There has been a change where you know even more and more farms in California are disappearing. Government and some folks who have other issues in mind don’t make it easier, the reality is that our farmers and nobody cares more about healthy soil and clean abundance of water than a good farmer but so many folks who are focused on our environment or other issues have government regulations that are making it more costly more difficult to farm. I always say to people you know if we can get people working on our family farms and people who care about the environment all working together, on soil working together on water there’s a lot of room for that. it’s a divisive time in our country and so unfortunately you got a lot of farmers whose livelihoods and they make more expensive by people who are focused on these other issues rather than working together.”

Farming in California vs the United States