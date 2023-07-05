That meal you enjoyed on the Fourth isn’t paying farmers what it used to. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) released the 2023 numbers for the Farmers’ Share of the Food Dollar Report covering several items typically found at a Fourth of July cookout. The NFU says every year, the troubling trend of farmers earning less of the dollars Americans spend at the grocery store is continuing.

“Whether it’s the highly consolidated meatpacking industry or harmful mergers in the private sector, farmers and consumers are being squeezed out of their hard-earned money,” says NFU President Rob Larew. “It doesn’t have to be that way.”

For example, eight-count hamburger buns retail for $3.49, but the farmers’ share is only ten cents. Party-size potato chips are $5.99, but the farmers’ share is 29 cents. Two pounds of ground beef is $11.07, but farmers get just $3.42. Last year, the USDA said the farmers’ share of the food dollar bottomed out at only 14.5 cents of every dollar spent.

Listen to Sabrina Halvorson’s This Land Of Ours program here.

Farmers’ Share of July Fourth Food Dollar Continues to Shrink

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.