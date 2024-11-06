Farmers’ Optimism Rose Ahead of U.S. Election, Purdue Ag Economy Barometer Shows

Farmer sentiment surged in October, according to the latest Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer. The index rose 27 points from September to reach 115, driven by improved expectations for the agricultural economy’s future. The Future Expectations Index jumped 30 points to 124, while the Current Conditions Index climbed to 95, reflecting ongoing concerns about the current economy compared to 2015-16’s downturn.

James Mintert, principal investigator and director of Purdue’s Center for Commercial Agriculture, highlighted a shift toward optimism. In October, 53% of producers expected challenging times for the agricultural economy in the coming year, down from 73% in September. Similarly, fewer producers expected financial strain on their farms, with 23% expressing concerns versus 38% the previous month.

The Farm Financial Performance Index rose 22 points to 90, buoyed by high crop yields and a smooth harvest. Additionally, farmland value expectations increased, with both short- and long-term indices up from September, reflecting producers’ hopeful outlook for 2025. Concerns over politics, input costs, and output prices, however, remain prevalent among respondents.

Farmer Sentiment in October Rebounded Ahead of the U.S. Election

November 5, 2024

James Mintert and Michael Langemeier, Purdue Center for Commercial Agriculture

