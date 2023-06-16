Farmers take their message to Washington D.C. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours.

Farmers from around the nation were recently in Washington D.C. to meet with lawmakers and discuss priorities for the 2023 farm bill. The American Farm Bureau Federation Advocacy Fly-In was attended by more than 150 farmers and ranchers.

Agriculture Committee leaders spoke before the group fanned out across Capitol Hill. They discussed the challenges they’ll face in getting the farm bill passed this year and urged attendees to speak with as many elected leaders as they can, both in Washington and when members of Congress return home.

There are 260 members of Congress who have never worked on a farm bill. Farm Bureau says that makes personal stories of impact even more important. AFBF members also discussed other pressing issues facing agriculture, including the impact of the recent Sackett v. EPA decision by the Supreme Court, as well as the need for Congress to address agricultural labor reform.

Sabrina Halvorson

