“Farmers First” Policies Promoted by Rollins

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

Brooke Rollins

Brooke Rollins, the USDA Secretary of Agriculture, recently visited Nebraska to highlight the Trump administration’s “Farmers First” policies, which aim to better support small farmers through improved customer service and targeted policy initiatives. During her visit, Rollins signed a waiver granting Nebraska the authority to prohibit sugary drinks under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a move intended to promote healthier food choices for recipients. She also discussed potential restrictions on solar operations on farmland, emphasizing the USDA’s role in preserving agricultural land for traditional farming.

In addition to policy discussions, Rollins announced a USDA reorganization plan aimed at refocusing the department on its original mission. This effort, which has faced delays due to ongoing litigation, includes the possibility of relocating USDA offices out of Washington, D.C., a shift that could improve efficiency and bring decision-making closer to agricultural communities. Despite these proposed changes, the department has already undergone significant restructuring. Under the Biden administration, USDA staffing has fluctuated, dropping from 97,000 to 113,000 employees. Rollins noted that she does not foresee additional deferred resignation programs for federal employees at this time.

The visit underscored the administration’s broader effort to prioritize farmers’ needs while implementing structural changes within the USDA. Rollins’ discussions in Nebraska reflect an ongoing commitment to reshaping agricultural policy, balancing regulatory adjustments with efforts to streamline operations and enhance direct support for farmers. While some of these changes have faced legal hurdles, the USDA remains focused on realigning its resources and approach to best serve America’s agricultural communities.

Her trip highlights the complex landscape of agricultural policy and the competing priorities shaping the department’s future. The discussions in Nebraska signal a continued push for reform, aiming to create a more responsive and farmer-focused USDA.

“Farmers First” Policies Promoted by Rollins