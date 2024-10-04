Farmers Face Uncertainty as 2018 Farm Bill Extension Expires Without Replacement

With the expiration of the extension of the 2018 Farm Bill, U.S. farmers and ranchers could already be feeling the impact. Key programs supporting agriculture have been disrupted, and uncertainty looms over the industry. Sam Kieffer, vice president of public policy for the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), highlighted some of the immediate consequences.

“Most impacts won’t be felt until the new crop year or January 1 for dairy producers,” said Kieffer. “But immediately, several important animal health programs will stop. USDA programs for new and beginning farmers and ranchers will also be affected.”

Kieffer explained that partisanship in Congress is the biggest obstacle to passing a new bill. Narrow political margins in both the House and Senate have made it difficult to reach a bipartisan agreement, and the upcoming presidential election is only adding to the delays.

Farmers and their financial backers are growing anxious as planning for the 2025 crop year is already underway. Without a new farm bill, there is no certainty in place to support future operations. Kieffer warns that the safety net for dairy producers, in particular, will disappear on January 1 if Congress doesn’t act soon.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.