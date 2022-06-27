The California Department of Pesticide Regulation is hosting a series of public workshops that will inform the design of a Statewide Pesticide Application Notification System. The workshops will be taking place today, tomorrow, and Wednesday via Zoom. Western Agricultural Processors Association President and CEO, Roger Isom has questioned the need for a statewide notification approach. As the pilot programs continue to get underway, Isom noted that it will be important for the agriculture community to engage on the issue.

“I think we need to take a close look at it and every single farmer in this state, and anybody who applies pesticides needs to be watching this,” Isom noted. “There’s 1,000-fold safety factor for human health in every pesticide regulation…Again, if there’s an impact, I get it, I understand it, but I don’t think that’s what the issue is here. This is to stop pesticide application, so we’re fighting it.”

Farmers Encouraged to Participate in Pesticide Notification Workshops

