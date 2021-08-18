Farmers’ Almanac Released with Modern Take

The 2022 Farmers’ Almanac is set to hit the stores this week and readers will find a modern take on the information. While still equipped with weather forecasts, calendars and gardening guides, long gone are the days where the Almanac features animal husbandry tips and other traditional how-to’s. Editor of the annual book says, “we encourage readers to take time to head outdoors and reconnect with the environment by growing their own food, shopping locally, and using natural remedies whenever possible.” The Farmers’ Almanac was first released in 1818.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.