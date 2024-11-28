As families gather for Thanksgiving, many will consider the nationwide effort behind the feast on their tables. Farmers from coast to coast contribute to the holiday meal, as highlighted by the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) analysis of Thanksgiving staples and their production origins.

The AFBF’s 2024 Thanksgiving dinner cost survey estimates this year’s classic meal for 10 people at $58.08, or $5.80 per person, marking the second consecutive year of declining costs despite rising farming expenses.

To illustrate the diversity of U.S. agriculture, AFBF ranked the top three producing states for nine key items. Minnesota and North Carolina produce 30% of the nation’s turkeys, valued at $6.57 billion in 2023. Idaho and Washington dominate potato farming, which had a $5.4 billion production value. California leads in carrot production, accounting for 73% of the crop’s $1.8 billion value.

AFBF President Zippy Duvall emphasized farmers’ resilience in providing an affordable, abundant food supply despite challenges like rising labor costs and inflation. Duvall also urged Congress to pass a modernized farm bill to support the industry.

This Thanksgiving, every dish tells a story of the farmers working year-round to feed America.

Farmers Across America Make Thanksgiving Dinner Possible

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.