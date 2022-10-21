Producers can now change election and enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs for the 2023 crop year, two key safety net programs offered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Producers have until March 15, 2023, to enroll in these two programs.

The Farm Service Agency (FSA) has started issuing payments totaling more than $255 million to producers with 2021 crops that have triggered payments through ARC or PLC. Producers can elect coverage and enroll in ARC-County or PLC, which both provide crop-by-crop protection, or ARC-Individual, which protects the entire farm.

Although election changes for 2023 are optional, producers must enroll through a signed contract each year. Also, if a producer has a multi-year contract on the farm and makes an election change for 2023, they must sign a new contract. If producers do not submit their election by the March 15, 2023 deadline, their election remains the same as their 2022 election for crops on the farm.

Farmers Can Now Make 2023 Crop Year Elections

Sabrina Halvorson

