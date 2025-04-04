Farmer sentiment weakened in March as growing concerns over agricultural trade and farm policy dampened outlooks. The Purdue University/CME Group Ag Economy Barometer dropped 12 points to 140, down from 152 in February.

The Index of Future Expectations fell 15 points to 144, while the Current Conditions Index slipped five points to 132. Lower crop prices since mid-February, combined with policy uncertainty, contributed to the decline.

The Farm Capital Investment Index also fell five points to 54. While down, it’s still the second-highest reading since June 2021. Meanwhile, the Short-Term Farmland Value Expectations Index held steady at 118, just six points below its March 2024 level. The Farm Financial Performance Index declined eight points to 102 but still suggests producers expect stronger financial results in 2025 compared to last year.

Farmer Sentiment Declines Amid Policy and Trade Uncertainty