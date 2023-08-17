FARMER Funding Applications Due August 31

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) is accepting applications for the Funding Agricultural Replacement Measures for Emission Reductions (FARMER) program. A total of $5.4 million in funding is being made available to producers located in 15 air districts. FARMER funding is meant to replace older agricultural vehicles and equipment with new cleaner, more environmentally friendly equipment. Farmers will need to apply by August 31 with their local air district.

FARMER funding can be used for purchasing off-road equipment replacements such as tractors, agricultural pumps, UTVs, and small tractor replacements. Producers in the following air quality districts are eligible for funding through the Shared Allocation Pool: Amador County Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AQMD), Calaveras County APCD, Eastern Kern County APCD, El Dorado AQMD, Great Basin Unified APCD, Lake County AQMD, Lassen County APCD, Mariposa County APCD, Modoc County APCD, North Coast Unified AQMD, and Northern Sierra AQMD. The Shared Allocation Pool is managed by the Placer County Air Pollution Control District. Applications and eligibility information are available online.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West