Farm Trade Group Warns Against Impact of Tariffs on Agriculture

A leading agricultural trade organization is raising concerns over the impact of newly imposed Section 232 tariffs on American farmers and food producers. Farmers for Free Trade, a coalition representing agriculture and food industries that rely on exports, warns that past tariffs have led to retaliatory measures that hurt the U.S. agricultural sector.

“Recent history shows that indiscriminate 232 tariffs trigger harsh retaliation against U.S. farmers and food producers,” says Brian Kuehl, the group’s executive director. He points to 2018, when targeted countries responded with tariffs on key American agricultural exports, such as soybeans, pork, and bourbon.

According to Farmers for Free Trade, tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods make it more difficult for farmers, ranchers, and food manufacturers to compete in the global market. Kuehl argues that restricting trade does not strengthen American industry but instead limits opportunities for agricultural businesses that rely on exports.

“If we truly want to grow our economy and support Americans producing right here at home, we need to expand exports, not make them a target,” he says. The group continues to advocate for policies that promote free trade and open markets for American agricultural products.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.