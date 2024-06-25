Farm Service Agency County Committee Election Process Underway

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is currently accepting nominations for farmers and ranchers to serve on local Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committees. FSA county committees are essential for managing federal farm programs at the local level. Over 7,700 agricultural community members serve on these committees, which consist of three to eleven members serving three-year terms.

“Serving on a Farm Service Agency county committee is your chance to ensure that other producers who share your interests, your production practices, and your perspective are represented,” FSA Administrator Zach Ducheneaux said in a news release. “County committee service is a unique opportunity in the federal government for citizen stakeholders to participate in the implementation of policy and programs at the local level.”

The nomination period for the 2024 County Committee Election began on June 17 and will end on August 1. Elections are held annually in specific Local Administrative Areas and Eligible candidates must participate in a USDA program and reside in the area up for election.

The committees play a crucial role in disaster recovery, conservation, commodity support programs, and local agricultural issues. Farmers and ranchers can nominate themselves or others and more information is available online.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West