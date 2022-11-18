Farm Groups Urge Congress to Better Enforce FIFRA Labeling Parameters

More than 300 agricultural, environmental, and other stakeholder groups are encouraging Congress to reaffirm federal authority over pesticide products. The coalition notes that the statute governing pesticides, the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA), is not being fully enforced. In a letter to congressional leaders, the 332 organizations point out that states are overstepping the bounds of FIFRA labeling parameters.

“In recent years we have seen actions from states that directly and unjustifiably contradict EPA’s scientific findings on pesticide safety. These actions risk creating an unworkable, inconsistent patchwork of state or municipal pesticide labels that can quickly disrupt commerce and access to these much-needed tools,” the letter states. “As concerning, this threatens to jeopardize public confidence in EPA’s authority and science-based regulation under FIFRA, as well as the continued availability of individual tools on which there are contradictory claims.”

Groups including the American Farm Bureau Federation, National Pest Management Association, and Western Growers were among the signatories of the letter. Altogether, more than 20 California-based organizations were among those encouraging action from Congress. The organizations point out that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is the sole authority for making “foundational, science-based decisions on how pesticides can be labeled and used.” Individual state actions outside of FIFRA labeling constraints go beyond the permitted authority to regulate the sale and use of pesticides. The coalition is encouraging lawmakers to “seriously consider the far-reaching implications” that lack of action could lead to.

“Lack of certainty on EPA-approved, science-based nationwide labels will erode access to current and future pesticides, threatening crops and grower incomes, conservation practices, public health, vital infrastructure, and ultimately raise food prices for families amidst record-high inflation,” the organizations explain. “Growers and users need reaffirmation from Congress that states have every right to build on the federal government’s baseline regulations but cannot directly contradict the scientific conclusions of the EPA.”

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West