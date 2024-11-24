Farm Groups Respond to Brooke Rollins’ Nomination as Agriculture Secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Brooke Rollins as the next Secretary of Agriculture, drawing varied reactions from agricultural organizations eager to collaborate on key issues facing rural America.

The National Farmers Union (NFU) expressed hope that Rollins’ rural upbringing and agricultural experience would inform her leadership. NFU President Rob Larew emphasized the challenges awaiting her, including high input costs, market instability, and extreme weather. He urged Rollins to prioritize fair markets, economic stability, and vibrant rural communities, especially with the five-year farm bill on the horizon.

American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) President Zippy Duvall commented on the nomination of Brooke Rollins for Secretary of Agriculture. “We congratulate Brooke Rollins on her nomination to be Secretary of Agriculture. We’re pleased she has a good relationship with our state Farm Bureau in Texas and hope to build on it if she’s confirmed by the Senate. We’re encouraged by her statement that she’d ‘fight for America’s farmers and our nation’s agricultural communities.’ Effective leadership at USDA is more important than ever as farmers and ranchers face a struggling agricultural economy.”

The American Soybean Association (ASA) highlighted Rollins’ agricultural development degree and farm background, noting her policy experience under the previous Trump administration. ASA President Josh Gackle underscored the USDA’s vital role in supporting soybean farmers and expressed interest in collaborating on issues like trade, biotechnology, and biofuels.

National Sorghum Producers (NSP) Chairwoman Amy France praised Rollins’ nomination, focusing on her potential to support innovation and strengthen the sorghum industry. France stressed the importance of advancing policies that promote biofuels and nutritious food products.

National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane issued a statement congratulating Brooke Rollins on her nomination as Secretary of Agriculture:

“From her time as a college student studying agriculture development to her distinguished career in Texas and Washington, Brooke Rollins has a history of fighting for Main Street and rural America. America’s cattle producers need a Secretary of Agriculture who will protect family farms and ranches, roll back crushing regulations, and stand up for rural values—and we look forward to working with Secretary-Designate Rollins to make it happen.”

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour and The AgNet Weekly podcast. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley.