Farm Groups Fight Back Against EPAs Electric Vehicle Mandate

Several industry groups are fighting back against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) electric vehicle mandate. The National Corn Growers Association, American Farm Bureau Federation, six auto dealers, and the American Petroleum Institute have filed a lawsuit in the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. The Biden administration’s standards require that 68 percent of new passenger vehicles and 43 percent of new medium-duty trucks be electric by 2032.

The plaintiffs argue that the EPA exceeded its authority by focusing solely on electric vehicle options and neglecting the benefits of corn ethanol in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The groups contend that ethanol is an immediate and effective solution, whereas widespread EV adoption will take decades. The plaintiffs also claim that the EPA’s standards will harm farmers by undermining investments in renewable fuels and imposing impractical requirements that increase costs and rely on an insufficient rural charging network.

Listen to the report below.

Brian German

Ag News Director / AgNet West