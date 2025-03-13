Farm Groups Call for Science-Based Decisions on Key Ag Products

More than 300 agricultural, food, and environmental organizations have urged federal leaders to rely on sound science when evaluating products essential to farming and food production. The coalition sent a letter to key officials in Washington, D.C., emphasizing the need for data-driven decisions in the regulation of pesticides, biotechnology, and food ingredients.

The letter was addressed to U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin. It was written in response to upcoming evaluations by the Make America Healthy Again Commission.

The groups argue that pesticides, biotech crops, and food ingredients are already subject to strict regulatory oversight. They warn that unnecessary restrictions could increase food costs and force the U.S. to rely on foreign imports that may not meet the same safety standards.

Caleb Ragland, president of the American Soybean Association and a Kentucky farmer, stressed the importance of science-based policies. “We’re pleased to discuss the long track record of safety around the products we use and the food we grow on our farms,” Ragland said. “However, it is essential we continue to use credible science and evidence in regulating these products so we can continue to provide safe, affordable food.”

John Bode, CEO of the Corn Refiners Association, echoed that sentiment, arguing that decisions must be based on the “totality of the scientific record.” He warned that regulations based on misinformation could harm consumer trust and drive up grocery prices.

Devin Mogler, president of the National Oilseed Processors Association, pointed out the role of vegetable-based protein and oils in a balanced diet. He welcomed the chance to engage in discussions about the industry’s role in nutrition.

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall also voiced support for science-based policies. “Farmers and ranchers share the goal of advancing the health of Americans,” he said. “But meaningful discussions must reflect the years of sound science, technology, and innovation that have enabled farmers to grow a safe and abundant food supply.”

The letter also called for maintaining high-quality data standards to prevent misleading studies from limiting access to essential farm inputs. The organizations expressed willingness to work with the Make America Healthy Again Commission to ensure that policies support both public health and food security.

Sabrina Halvorson

National Correspondent / AgNet Media, Inc.

Sabrina Halvorson is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and public speaker who specializes in agriculture. She primarily reports on legislative issues and hosts The AgNet News Hour. She was recently named the 2024 Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting and serves as a Council Member on the World Agriculture Forum. Sabrina is a native of California’s agriculture-rich Central Valley and now divides her time between California and North Dakota.