Farm Dog of the Year 2027: Nominations Now Open

Farmers and ranchers across the country have a new opportunity to spotlight their most loyal partners—their farm dogs. The American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) has officially opened nominations for the 2027 Farm Bureau Farm Dog of the Year contest, celebrating the hardworking dogs that play a vital role in American agriculture.

Now in its ninth year and supported by Nestlé Purina PetCare, the contest continues to highlight the incredible bond between farmers and their four-legged teammates.

🐾Why Farm Dogs Matter

Farm dogs are far more than companions—they are essential contributors to daily farm operations. From herding livestock to protecting property, these dogs are deeply woven into the fabric of farm life.

According to AFBF President Zippy Duvall:

“Farm dogs are often important partners in our daily work as well as wonderful companions for farm families.”

Typical farm dog duties include:

Rounding up livestock

Chasing off predators

Opening gates

Fetching tools or supplies

Greeting visitors and monitoring activity

These traits—combined with loyalty and intelligence—are exactly what judges look for in this national competition.

🏆What Winners Receive

The stakes are high for the 2027 contest:

Grand Prize (Farm Dog of the Year):

$5,000 cash prize

A year’s supply of Purina Pro Plan dog food

National recognition at the American Farm Bureau Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina (January 2027)

A professionally produced feature video

The 2026 winner, Max, set the bar high, showcasing the dedication and versatility that define top farm dogs.

❤️Health Benefits of Farm Dogs

Beyond their work ethic, farm dogs also provide measurable health benefits. Research conducted by Mayo Clinic in collaboration with Purina found that:

Spending just 20 minutes with a dog can reduce stress

Interaction increases hormones linked to well-being

Heart rates decrease during time spent with dogs

For farmers facing long hours and high-pressure conditions, these benefits are no small thing.

📝How to Enter Your Farm Dog

If you’ve got a standout farm dog, here’s what you need to know:

Eligibility Requirements:

Must be a member of the American Farm Bureau

Dog should demonstrate helpfulness, obedience, and playfulness

Submission Includes:

Written responses about your dog

At least one photo

Optional video clip

📅 Deadline: July 11, 2026

Not a member yet? Farmers can join through the Farm Bureau to become eligible.

🗳️People’s Choice Pup Returns

The fan-favorite People’s Choice Pup contest is also back for 2027. Beginning in September, selected nominees will be featured online, allowing the public to vote for their favorite.

Prize:

$2,500 cash award

Social media bragging rights

This element continues to connect consumers with agriculture in a fun, meaningful way—bridging the gap between farm life and pet lovers nationwide.

🎯Final Thoughts

The Farm Dog of the Year contest isn’t just about prizes—it’s about honoring the unsung heroes of agriculture. These dogs embody loyalty, intelligence, and grit, standing alongside farmers every single day.

If your dog goes above and beyond on the farm, now is the time to tell their story.