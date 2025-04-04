Farm Closures Feared as Ag Industry Responds to New Tariffs

President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs Wednesday during a speech in the White House Rose Garden, calling it “Liberation Day” and signing an executive order declaring a national economic emergency. The move targets what the administration calls unfair foreign trade practices and will impose a 10% tariff on all imported goods starting April 5 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Countries with large trade surpluses with the U.S. will face additional “reciprocal higher tariffs,” which vary by country and will take effect April 9.

The agriculture industry quickly voiced concern. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) criticized the decision, warning of severe consequences for farmers already under financial strain.

“Anyone who says there will be a little bit of pain before we get things right needs to talk about farmers, who are one crop away from bankruptcy,” Tillis said in a video interview on CNN.

Farm groups and trade associations have echoed these concerns, saying the new tariffs could slash export markets and force closures across rural America. Most expressed concern, while the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association seemed to praise the actions.



From the American Seed Trade Association:

American Seed Trade Association President & CEO Andy LaVigne issued the following statement on the news of additional tariffs imposed between the United States and its trading partners:

“Today’s tariff announcements are highly concerning to the U.S. seed sector. International trade plays an integral and necessary part of delivering innovative seeds to U.S. farmers. The continued escalation of tariffs with our trading partners is expected to significantly increase costs associated with seed production – costs that U.S. farmers and consumers will unfortunately shoulder. Like many of our partners across the agricultural sector, our seed sector relies on a stable and predictable economic landscape,” said Andy LaVigne, President & CEO of the American Seed Trade Association.



“The ability to move seed internationally is a fundamental component of the years-long research and development (R&D) pipelines that allow U.S. farmers to have access to the best seeds and agricultural innovations in the world. Plant breeders rely on trade to expedite crop improvement, test-drive new crop varieties in specific environments, and conduct critical functions to increase volumes of seed in a clean and efficient way – all before those seeds can be sold to farmers. Many aspects of this seed research, development, and production cannot be relocated.”



“We continue to encourage the Trump Administration to quickly come to a resolution with our trading partners that benefits both our national security and our food security. The news of additional tariffs, as well as expected retaliatory actions, introduces significant uncertainty that will negatively impact those who help grow the food, feed, fiber, and fuel for millions of American families,” continued LaVigne.

From the American Farm Bureau Federation:

American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall commented today on President Trump’s announcement that the United States will impose reciprocal tariffs on trading partners.

“Trade is critical to the success of farmers and ranchers across the country. We share the administration’s goal of leveling the playing field with our international partners, but increased tariffs threaten the economic sustainability of farmers who have lost money on most major crops for the past three years.

“More than 20% of farm income comes from exports, and farmers rely on imports for crucial supplies like fertilizer and specialized tools. Tariffs will drive up the cost of critical supplies, and retaliatory tariffs will make American-grown products more expensive globally. The combination not only threatens farmers’ competitiveness in the short-term, but it may cause long-term damage by leading to losses in market share.

“We encourage the administration to work toward a swift resolution to trade disagreements to avoid tariffs that put farmers and ranchers in the crosshairs of retaliation, and to pursue strategies that expand market opportunities for the men and women who grow the food every family in America relies on.”

From the National Farmers Union:

National Farmers Union (NFU) President Rob Larew released the following statement today after the White House reciprocal tariff announcement.

“One thing is certain: American family farmers and ranchers will bear the brunt of this global trade war. The economic strain and uncertainty that farmers face have reached a breaking point. Without meaningful support and a commitment to fair trade policies, we will lose even more family farms, weaken rural economies, and ultimately drive up costs and limit choices for consumers at the grocery store.

“Farmers Union has always fought for fair trading relationships with other countries. We rely on stable markets and fair competition to thrive, but the administration’s actions today create instability at the expense of our family farmers.

“Policymakers must recognize that the consequences of these decisions extend far beyond the farm—our entire food system and the communities it sustains are at stake.

“Farmers Union members came together at our national convention to share their collective concerns and urge the administration and Congress to de-escalate trade tensions. Our trade policy must support the needs of family farmers and ranchers, not put them at further risk.”

President Trump announced on Wednesday a new 10% across-the-board tariff in addition to reciprocal duties that will apply to specific trade partners, including China, the European Union, India, Japan and South Korea. This is in addition to the tariffs currently in place on Mexico and Canada.

In anticipation of the announcement, NFU and 17 other agricultural organizations sent a letter to the administration on Tuesday urging a trade approach that strengthens American agriculture rather than destabilizing it.

From the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association:

Today, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) Senior Vice President of Government Affairs Ethan Lane issued a statement after attending President Donald J. Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcement at the White House:



“For too long, America’s family farmers and ranchers have been mistreated by certain trading partners around the world. President Trump is taking action to address numerous trade barriers that prevent consumers overseas from enjoying high-quality, wholesome American beef. NCBA will continue engaging with the White House to ensure fair treatment for America’s cattle producers around the world and optimize opportunities for exports abroad.”