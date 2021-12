Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering animal activist groups using whistleblower tactics amidst the pandemic, investments required by Prop 12 present challenges for pork producers and how to plan ahead for crop protection needs in order to avoid supply chain disruptions. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.