Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering funding for California specialty crops, four scholarships opportunities available from Agri-Culture and LGMA programs that are going above and beyond the proposed FDA rules. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West