Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show highlights uncertainty surrounding Proposition 12 requirements and effects, insight from Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack on rising input costs, and a report on the resiliency of California’s almond industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West