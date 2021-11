Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show features an interview highlighting new California-specific carrot research, an update to the ongoing cotton harvest, and a report on industry members’ message to the House Ag Committee regarding supply chain challenges. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West