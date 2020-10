Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering citrus psyllid’s way of transportation, farmers getting paid $7 billion from CFAP 2 and continuing research to address Southern Blight in potatoes. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.