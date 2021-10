Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show features an in-depth interview on California’s response to black fig fly, updates on the U.S. cotton forecast, and information on the regional citrus quarantine. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West