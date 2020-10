Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show covers soybeans proving to be a viable material for concrete sealant, USTR Chief Negotiator Greg Doud discussing what it took to make trade improvements with China, and preserving avocados to protect the industry. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

