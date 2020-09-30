Farm City Newsday Wednesday, 09-30-20

Today’s Farm City Newsday includes reports from Brian German on how the California rice crop is shaping up pretty well and information for Milk producers looking to apply for CFAP assistance. Danielle Leal has information on the Clean Energy Bill which just passed through the House and a major company that is going on record with a new commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Other reports also detail how lighting is changing how some farmers operate, the extent of fires in the U.S. this season and we revisit our interview with CAWG about smoke exposure for grapes. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.