Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering Congress choosing to not replenish the CCC, Valley walnuts looking good for harvest, CFBF Administrator Jim Houston breaking down Proposition 15 and research that’s looking at a new method for testing water for cyclospora. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

