Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the Supreme Court rejecting a petition against prop 12, the challenges facing the Senate approval of a farm labor bill and the hurdles that come along the widescale adoptions of mechanization in table olives. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

