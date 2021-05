Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering biological options for western flower thrips, a robotic harvester gets investor support to develop a deployable fleet and the dairy industry is pressing for a dispute settlement case with Canada. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

