Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering Governor Newsom expanding the emergency drought declaration across 39 more counties, overcoming the biggest hurdles in harvest automation technology and the multiple efforts aimed at defining the livestock and fresh producer complexities. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.