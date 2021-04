Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories including the California grape acreage, how to get control of mites in almond orchards as the temperatures continue to warm up and why it’s important to bring both ag and tech professionals together for successful innovation. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

Listen to previous Farm City Newsday episodes…

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.