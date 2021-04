Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering an upcoming decision on Ag Order 4.0, employers operating under federal leave parameters in compliance with state law, and Secretary Vilsack is hopeful the Farm Workforce Modernization Act if passed by the Senate will solve farm labor problems. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.