Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering the new Sustainable Pest Management Work Group created by CDPR and CDFA, growers paying close attention to disease pressure after statewide rain, and the California avocado market still cooking at home more. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.