Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering how conventional and organic growers can deal with fungal issues, ultrasonic cleaning technology that could help prevent foodborne illness, and how the new walnut variety UC Wolfskill isn’t changing the Walnut Improvement Program focus. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

