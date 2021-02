Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering Coachella becoming the first in the nation to offer Hero Pay increase for farmworkers, how early caution kept an Arizona ag operation running during the pandemic and a new safety guide for urban farmers has been released. Tune in to the show for these news stories, recipes, features and more.

About the Author Danielle Leal Facebook Twitter MMJ/Anchor for AgNet West Radio Network.