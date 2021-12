Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering ag exports largely overcome logistical challenges but could have been better, and details on the updated renewal of Cal/OSHA‘s COVID ETS, and why folks are looking to 2022 for further clarity on the matter. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

