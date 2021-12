Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Danielle Leal. Today’s show is filled with stories covering NASDA looking to address labor shortages and work visa issues, Proposition 12 having some international implications and details on an upcoming California Plant and Soil Conference next month. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, features, and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West