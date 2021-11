Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show highlights resources available to producers to resolve a variety of disputes and financial issues, information on collaborative efforts to mitigate navel orangeworm damage, and the continued buildout of the administrative team at USDA. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West