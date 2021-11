Get the latest agriculture news in today’s Farm City Newsday, hosted by Brian German. Today’s show highlights various investments made by USDA focused on bolstering the specialty crop industry and developing dairy industry innovations. There are also reports covering the most recent developments pertaining to the Waters of the United States rule. Tune in to the show for these news stories, interviews, recipes, features, and more.

About the Author Brian German Facebook Twitter Ag News Director, AgNet West